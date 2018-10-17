Wednesday, Oct. 17, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported the first flu death in the state.

The flu is a major concern for the ADH, especially after the high number of flu deaths reported last year.

Now, they’re also monitoring a polio-like illness.

“It’s called Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM," Arkansas State Epidemiologist Dirk Haselow said. "It’s a relatively new syndrome.”

The ADH said they’re investigating 5 cases of the illness. It’s commonly seen in children around 4 or 5 years old.

“They will all of a sudden develop a febrile illness and they’ll lose strength in a limb,” Haselow said.

He said because it’s relatively new, there’s not a whole lot you can do about it besides practicing good hygiene. He also said it’s very rare.

But, another illness is on the community’s radar.

“My grandchildren all get the flu vaccine, I think it is very important,” Janine rector said.

The first flu death of the 2018-2019 year was reported in Arkansas. The ADH said the person was in the 45-64 age category and not vaccinated for the flu.

“We are concerned a little bit about an early flu season because we’re seeing a higher number of cases being reported,” ADH Medical director for immunizations Jennifer Dillaha said.

If you’re wondering whether children need the prick or the mist, the ADH said both options will do.

“Both of them are thought to be effective,” Dillaha said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, the health department will hold a mass flu clinic at the state fairgrounds.

If you don’t have insurance, the vaccine is free.

