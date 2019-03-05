LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has identified a case of hepatitis A (hep A) in Washington County that is linked to the current outbreak in Arkansas.

There have been 335 hep A cases since February 2018 as part of the outbreak in Arkansas. Those at high risk of getting hep A are:

Anyone who has had close contact with someone who has hep A

People who use drugs, whether injected or not

People experiencing homelessness, transient, or unstable housing

People who have been recently incarcerated

The history of hep A shows that it only takes one outbreak in one community to lead to more cases, especially among those who are high risk. Close contacts of this specific case and high risk individuals are being contacted about receiving the hep A vaccine.

The best way to protect against hep A is to get the hep A vaccine, according to the ADH. The hep A vaccine is safe and effective. Even those who are low risk for hep A can get the vaccination by talking to their doctor or physician. The Washington County Health Unit has vaccine available for those at high risk at no cost to the patient.

RELATED: Hepatitis A confirmed at Waldenberg gas mart

Hep A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hep A virus, which is a different virus from the viruses that cause hep B or hep C.

The disease is usually spread when a person ingests tiny amounts of fecal matter from contact with objects, food or drinks contaminated by the feces of an infected person. Simply washing your hands regularly, especially before preparing food or after using the restroom, can help protect against hep A. Hand sanitizers are not effective against the hepatitis A virus.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should see their doctor or health care provider. Typical symptoms of hep A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain, or jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes). It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

RELATED: Can Hepatitis A be transmitted on money? | VERIFY

A person can transmit the virus to others up to two weeks before and one week after symptoms appear.

Most people will develop symptoms three to four weeks after exposure if they have been infected. However, the virus can cause illness anytime from two to seven weeks after exposure. It is possible to show no symptoms at all. Almost all people who get hep A recover completely and do not have any lasting liver damage, although they may feel sick for months. Older people are typically more affected by the disease than the average person.

Death due to hep A is rare, but is more likely in patients with other liver diseases (like hep B or hep C). Other risk factors for having more severe symptoms of hep A include people who also have other infections or chronic diseases like hep B or hep C, HIV/AIDS, or diabetes. Up to one in three adults may be hospitalized.

For more information about hep A and updated information about the outbreak in Arkansas, please visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov. For the Local Health Unit listing, click here.