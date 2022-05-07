First monkeypox case confirmed in Arkansas

Arkansas health officials have confirmed that the first case of monkeypox has been identified within the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After the first case of monkeypox in the United States was confirmed in early May, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced Tuesday, July 5, that the first case in the state has been identified.

According to the ADH, symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain and a painful rash that can occur seven to 14 days after being exposed.

“Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH. “While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19. We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested.”

Monkeypox is transmitted through direct skin contact with the rash, scabs or body fluids as well as contaminated items such as clothing.

"It can also be transmitted through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact; however, it is not an airborne illness," the statement released by the ADH said.

Monkeypox can be prevented through vaccination. For treatment, officials say that antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins are available.

Health officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, most of the cases are among people who didn’t travel to Africa.

The exact location of the reported case has not been made public at this time.

