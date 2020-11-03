LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the first case presumptive COVID-19 case in Arkansas has been confirmed out of a Pine Bluff hospital.

Gov. Hutchinson announced the case in a press conference on Wednesday, March 11.

He said the case has been tested by the Arkansas Department of Health and will be sent to the CDC for further testing.

The patient has an out of state travel history, so it is likely they got the case through travel with another state. The patient was admitted within the past week and has severe symptoms.

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said there is currently no evidence of spread in the Pine Bluff community or anywhere else in the state.

The governor also declared a public health emergency in Arkansas and is encouraging Arkansans to reconsider upcoming travel plans.

With spring break coming up, he encouraged residents to consider the following things before traveling:

Does the trip include a large gathering?

Is there a confirmed case in the state you're traveling to?

Will you be traveling with the elderly?

Are you going to drive or utilize mass transport?

Are there safer options?

Gov. Hutchinson also said that there is currently no need for state offices to work remotely or disrupt state services. He also instated a travel ban for state offices for the next 60 days.

UAMS is offering free online screening tests for anyone in Arkansas who suspects they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. The following graphic displays

KTHV

More on this case as it develops.

