According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the latest report lists the first flu death this season.

One adult has died, the report says, between the age group of 45 to 64 years old.

It's a reminder to get the flu shot as soon as you can because it takes time for your body's immunity to build.

Approximately eight people were hospitalized last week in Arkansas for the flu, though the latest numbers show that the flu is not yet widespread in the state.