HORATIO, Ark. — A school in western Arkansas is closed after more than 300 students are out with the flu.

Horatio schools in Sevier County canceled classes for the rest of this week due to the illness spreading.

In a Facebook post on January 29, school officials said, “The flu has his Horatio Schools very badly. We have over 300 students out today so to prevent further illness and loss of instructional time, we plan to release students at noon and close all campuses the rest of this week.”

Classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 4. The days out this week will be AMI or Digital Days.