ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansans who use an electronic smoking device, e-cigarette, or vape should take notice about the risk of a lung illness.

Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Utah, California, and New York are a few of the states to have reported over 200 cases of vaping-relating lung disease and one death.

Arkansas currently has four suspected cases under investigation.

The products consumed could include a number of substances, including nicotine, flavorings, THC, synthetic cannabinoids, or a combination of these.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the possible cause of the illnesses by testing patients and vaping products.

Symptoms of lung disease may include shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, and fatigue. Fever, nausea, and diarrhea have also been reported in some cases. Symptoms may worsen over days and weeks.

Of the confirmed cases, all patients had vaped in the weeks and months leading up their hospitalization. People who experience any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after vaping should seek medical attention.

“We are encouraging clinicians from across the state to reach out to ADH if they encounter patients with this illness and a history of vaping to help us better track, treat, and understand these illnesses,” said Dr. Appathurai Balamurugan (Dr. Bala), ADH Deputy Chief Medical Officer and State Chronic Disease Director. “We suspect there are cases that have not been reported yet.”

If you need help with quitting tobacco and nicotine, you can call Be Well Arkansas at 833-283-WELL (9355).

Wellness counselors help Arkansans quit tobacco through coaching and providing nicotine replacement therapy at no cost. The wellness counselors are available on weekdays Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.