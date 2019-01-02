Friday was Wear Red Day for women's heart health. It's always the first Friday of February -- which also happens to be American Heart Month.

The idea is to wear red to bring awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. One in three women are dying of heart disease and stroke.

Here's another scary statistic: Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

There is some good news though. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 80 percent of cardiac issues can be prevented.

Experts say here’s how:

Moving more Eating smart Managing your blood pressure

Women often tend to put others first but on this Go Red For Women Day, the American Heart Association is encouraging all women to make a commitment to healthier behavior. It can literally save your life.