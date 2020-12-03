LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during a press conference Thursday that there are five additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, meaning there are currently 6 presumptive cases in Arkansas at this time.

Key facts to know:

6 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

20 people under investigation

134 recent travelers being monitored by the Arkansas Dept. of Health with daily check-in and guidance

Thursday, March 12:

1:45 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson said that Saline, Jefferson, Pulaski and Grant counties are connected to those confirmed cases, and therefore schools in those counties will be closed until March 30.

The Arkansas Department of Health said that they decide school closures on a case-by-case basis. They consider if any students or staff have been in contact with COVID-19 patients. The closures give a buffer of safety and help prevent the virus from spreading.

The Dept. of Health said that these are not community spread at this time and that all current cases are from person-to-person contact.

At least 80 percent of those who have COVID-19 will be mildly symptomatic and be able to treat themselves at home. Of the five new cases, none of them are sick enough to require intensive care and are treating at home.

One of the cases was a UAMS employee who was training with Arkansas Children's Hospital as part of their partnership.

Dr. Smith also confirmed that these additional cases were tested over the last 24 hours and the state is continuing to do contact testing with individuals who may have potentially been exposed.

"We do not have limitless resources, but for the time being we do have adequate materials," UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said. He also confirmed that the state does have more resources than needed at this time, though they are closely monitoring their supply.

Patterson also encouraged anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 symptoms to go to their website, where they have online screening 24/7 with UAMS physicians and staff.

Gov. Hutchinson also confirmed that the state has testing capacity at the Dept. of Health at this time, but the state is looking to expand with UAMS to procure even more testing equipment and capability.

Gov. Hutchinson said he's looking to the federal government for help on testing capabilities and resources here in the state. He also said he spoke to the Vice President about a week ago, about needing more testing capability in the states.

Dr. Smith said that the state's testing capacity has already grown within the last week, but the challenge right now is with collecting the specimen and transporting it.

"We have the capacity at the state public health lab, but not the capacity to meet all the health clinic needs in the state," Dr. Smith said. "That's why the chancellor has mentioned offering up testing so we'll have the ability at UAMS."

Patterson also said that the biggest focus right now is focusing on testing the right people. He said this isn't the situation where you want to randomly screen individuals.

In addition to UAMS's screening, Arkansas Children's Hospital has a hotline specifically for children and parents who are concerned. You can call 1-800-743-3616 at any time to talk to an ACH official.

They will also have screenings for any ACH patients and staff in order to ensure the safety of their patients.

As for large gatherings, Gov. Hutchinson said the state isn't ready to implement anything statewide and that currently, it's in the hands of private organizers.

Dr. Smith said that public healthcare workers involve the protocols and procedures that all healthcare facilities have in place. Being proactive and taking steps to prevent the spread is key.