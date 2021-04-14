Gyms see drastic increase in memberships as most look to get rid of quarantine weight

Now that quarantine is slowly becoming a thing of the past, Arkansans seem to be putting their health and fitness at top priority.

ARKANSAS, USA — Now that quarantine is slowly becoming a thing of the past and more Arkansans feel comfortable being vaccinated, people seem to be putting their health and fitness as a top priority.

Local gyms can vouch for that because they are busier than ever.

"People are really ready to get out and move their body,” said Marietta McClure, owner of McClure’s Fitness in Benton.



Whether it's a locally owned gym or a corporate workout facility, fitness centers are experiencing a larger number of guests they’ve never even seen in January.

When they come through the door, the excuse is they want to lose quarantine weight.



"We've had the bigger March and April so far through April than we've ever had,” said Colton Fieker, regional manager of 10 Fitness. "The average American gained 30 lbs. or right under 30 lbs. during Covid-19, so we've seen a lot of people come in that's gained weight, they've gotten depressed, they've dealt with anxiety."



At 10 Fitness gyms across the state, they have seen more elderly people hit the weights.

And trainers have had to adjust to their clients' needs, including more personal training sessions.



"Every day, we are seeing 1 or 2 more people trickle in,” said McClure.



McClure Fitness’ business isn't back to pre Covid-19 pandemic, it's picking up quickly.



"We've actually seen an increase in new clients,” said McClure. Different studios have different situations.”



And just like 10 Fitness, McClure Fitness clients want to target quarantine weight.

Trainers there are also adjusting and providing ways to help with those concerns.

"We have some different classes that are really targeting weight loss,” said McClure. “We have a class called fat blaster, for example."



Gyms are even predicting this trend won't stop anytime soon.

Area trainers are beginning to think health and fitness may become a priority for more people.



"You know we predict an even bigger influx and be in an even stronger position after Covid-19 before going into it,” Fieker said.



If you haven't been to the gym in a while, get used to the safety routines that have been in place.