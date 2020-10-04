RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. —

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 130,763 pounds of not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because the product may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is an establishment based out of Russellville, Arkansas. The USDA has issued a Class I recall, which means it "is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The USDA said the frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on Jan. 23, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. If you have one of these products in your freezer, throw it away. Do not eat it.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com. Member of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Conagra Brands Senior Director of Communication, at (312) 549-5355.

