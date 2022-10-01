Arkansas receives first shipment of at-home COVID tests, more funding requested for hospital beds

The governor didn't announce where exactly the newly acquired COVID tests will be distributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has now received more than 200,000 of the 1.5 million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests requested by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The tests will be given to Arkansans for free at local libraries, public health units and other various locations.

The Arkansas Dept of Transportation, Arkansas Dept of Health, and Arkansas Natl Guard are working together this week to get new shipments of COVID-19 testing kits distributed quickly across the state.



ARDOT is proud to use our trucks and resources to help combat this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/MXKU5qgFZU — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) January 10, 2022

The governor's office did not say where precisely the newly acquired 211,000 tests will be distributed but says the National Guard will be assisting in the delivery of them.

We have received our first shipment of rapid at-home tests, and those tests are in the process of being distributed around the state. I have also requested $50 million of American Rescue Plan funding to be used to increase hospital capacity. Read more: https://t.co/OvQwWdVvFK pic.twitter.com/ECaE84LzbP — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 10, 2022

Gov. Hutchinson also requested $50 million be distributed to hospitals around the state to fund extra beds to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. This request was approved by the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee, and the disbursement of this funding requires legislative approval.

The proposed plan includes adding 98 COVID ICU beds and 167 COVID medical beds to be funded for timelines of 28-45 days based on the recommendations from the Arkansas Department of Health. The hospitals which will receive those beds are: