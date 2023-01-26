Here's how runners prepare their bodies for marathons and races

The Little Rock Marathon is just 5 weeks away. Experienced runners said the event is all about community, proper preparation, and promoting good health.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Marathon is just 5 weeks away, with the event set to take place on March 4th and 5th.

In anticipation for its return, thousands of runners are training for the big event. With that in mind, it's important to prioritize safety while training for these events.

According to experienced runners, that safety can come in the form of preparation, as they encourage fellows participants to consider proper nutrition before they hit the ground running.

Nutrition is so crucial, as training for such a rigorous event can be taxing on the body. This is why safety and care for the body is critical.

"Hopefully they've been getting their long runs in," Annette Blanton, Rock City Running Manager said.



Blanton is an avid runner, with nearly 200 marathons under her running shoes. But even with that track record, training is always at the top of her list.



“One thing that's really important is consistency and that's something that new runners have to learn through time,” Blanton said. “Prepare your body to be able to run whatever distance you're training for.”



Training can cause issues no matter the distance of the track, which is why Blanton emphasizes the importance of rest.



“For all of the calories and energy that you're expending with your running, you want to make sure you're taking care of your body by refueling and resting. Those are as important as running when it comes to a marathon,” she said.



As an experienced marathoner, Blanton knows the last thing anyone wants is an injury. She advises mobility, exercises, and stretching.

“Mobility exercises help strengthen all your ligaments, tendons, joints, and then the stretching helps relieve some of the soreness,” Blanton said.



When it's all said and done, she advises you to listen to your body. Blanton believes that the body knows when something is wrong, so she encourages you to listen to it.



“If you feel any twinges or pains, pay attention to it. Take a day off,” Blanton said. “It's better to go into the marathon injury free with fewer miles than having all those miles and an injury at the start line.”



If the Little Rock Marathon seems too close in time for your comfort, the Capital City Classic 10k is still over two months away.

If you plan on running in the 5K, 10K, or any marathon in the future, Bill Torey emphasizes that you should begin prepping your body now.



“You’ve got to be consistent with your training, get out at least five days a week and I’d tell you to practice a couple hills,” Bill Torrey, Capital City Classic 10K Race Director said.



It's the 44th year for the 10k and Torrey has been Race Director for 31 of those years.

He explained the classic started out as Little Rock's premiere race.



“This race back in the 80s and 90s was the race in the state,” Torrey said.



Yet, as time has gone on and larger races have swooped in, the core values of the classic remains to be that of health and community.



“Get people engaged for a healthier lifestyle and [to] feel better about themselves. I think Capital City Classic lends itself to that, to make you feel like you’re a part of a community of runners,” Torrey said.



Whether it's the marathon or the classic, if you're training out in the early morning or late nights, organizers encourage you to dress safely.

“[Wear] bright colored clothing, [blinking] lights. I wear a headlamp and I do that for myself and for cars,” Blanton said.



At the end of the day, Torrey said to look past any pressure and to just enjoy the run.



“Don't be intimidated by it. This could be your footprint into the running community,” he said.

The Capital City Classic will have prize money for the first 5 men and 5 women who cross the finish line