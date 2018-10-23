A massive recall is grabbing headlines. But how much of this food was actually sold in Arkansas?

It seems that there are only three items that may have been bought in the state. Here are the items to look for.

Simple Truth entrees

Envolve Foods of Corona, California, told the USDA it was recalling about 292,764 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products including 22-ounce bags of Simple Truth Chicken Bibimbap, Thai Style Green Curry and Chicken Tikka Masala. Some of the products had use by/sell by dates through April 12, 2019.

For complete lists, check the USDA's current recalls site.

While some of the products may not have been sold in Arkansas, make sure friends and family in other states throw out any food that could be infected.

