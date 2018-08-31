Many people will be out this Labor Day weekend making their final preparations for the upcoming deer season.

From laying out feed to clearing brush, doctors at Arkansas Heart Hospital say the manual labor that comes with getting a deer stand ready could pose a health risk – especially for those patients who are inactive.

“That puts a lot more stress on their body than they're used to,” said Dr. Peyton Card, a physician in the hospital’s Strong Hearts Cardiac Rehab. “Some of those patients end up coming in with things like chest pain, heart attacks and whatnot because their bodies aren't used to that stress.”

Card said older people, those who smoke and those who are diabetic are at increased risk for cardiac issues.

“If you're having any symptoms like chest pain, new shortness of breath, lightheadedness, felling palpitations -- anything like that -- don't write it off as nothing, or reflux, or anything like that,” Card said. “Go get it checked out.”

He suggested going out into the woods in groups. He said those who are members of a camp should have several members get certified in CPR, so they could intervene in the event of an emergency.

“I know this time of year hunting is a big thing, especially in Arkansas,” Card said. “A lot of people like to get out and enjoy the outdoors, so this time of year especially, take these symptoms seriously. Get checked out if you need to. We would much rather prevent an event happening than for you to be out in the middle of the woods and have a heart attack or something like that.”

Archery season for deer begins Saturday, Sept. 22.

