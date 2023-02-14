CDC reports show increase in suicide rate among young, adult black Americans

A CDC report shows that suicide rates among Black Americans have increased— we reached out to mental health experts to help us better identify the signs of distress.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that between 2018 and 2021, the suicide rates among Black Americans aged 10-24 increased by 36.6%.

"It's shocking, but it's also kind of expected," said Rasheeda Lumsey, a Licensed Professional Therapist at Eunoia Therapy & Self Development.

She shared that there are a number of factors behind the rise.

"Because bullying and social media influence are one of the biggest indicators for the younger," Lumsey explained.

Aside from the suicide hotline, 988, and prevention campaigns, Lumsey said that isn't always enough.

"We have to know what to look for and how to assist how to reach out [and] how to help," Lumsey said.

She explained that people should watch for those who withdraw from reality, have poor performance at school or work, have depression, and those with high-risk behaviors like abuse of drugs and alcohol.

In Lumsey's experience, she said she has oftentimes heard from families who simply didn't notice the signs.

"The first thing I get is 'what did I miss? What could I have done," she said.

She added if you do notice a chance, it's important to have an open and honest conversation about it and check-in.

She'd like people to be more aware of what good emotional and mental well-being looks like but added that it varies from person to person.