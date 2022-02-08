Push continues to include insulin cap in Senate economic bill

Democrats hope to include provisions that would lower the cost of the life-saving medication.

ATLANTA — What if hundreds of thousands of Georgians – and millions of Americans- could see the cost of their life-saving medication dropped?

That’s a question U. S. Senators continue to debate as they try to push for a cap on certain expensive medications in their economic bill, before they head to recess in a few days.

Bethany Kinsey is one of millions with a similar story. She's had type one diabetes for 29 years, being diagnosed at just five years old.

It's managed to shape much of her life, not just her becoming a nurse practitioner to help others with diabetes, but also for insurance

She explained, “I grew up knowing I had to get a job that guaranteed benefits so that I could afford my insulin."

In Georgia, 12% of the population has diabetes, according to the state's Department of Public Health. Many don’t have insurance and insulin dependent diabetics spend an average of $98 per unit of insulin, according to RAND researchers.

It’s why people like Emory’s Dr. Kenneth Thorpe want senators to add provisions lowering insulin prices into their upcoming economic bill.

"If you have to pay a lot out of pocket, we know people don't fill their prescriptions, and what happens is they end up getting sick and end up in the hospital," said the professor of health policy for the university.

Senate democrats hope to get a $35-cap on how much people with Medicare or private insurance pay each month for the medicine. The current Senate economic bill, if passed as is, does have a provision that would allow Medicare to set an annual cap of $2,000 for out-of-pocket costs.

But as Thorpe points out, that’s still a fortune for most people.

"We have high gas prices, high food prices, and we have a real great opportunity here to make medications not only affordable, but hopefully very close to no out-of-pocket payments,” he said

Thorpe and Kinsely said if this happens, it could open the door for lowering the cost of other high-priced medications.

"Once you set a precedent," Kinsely explained. "A lot of other insurance companies can follow that precedent.”

Some Senate democrats are rushing to put in-some kind of insulin-related policies, although the clock is ticking down as a vote on the economic bill is expected this week.

However, living with diabetes is a long-term game and Kinsley believes it’s time for a long-term solution.

“The cost of insulin impacts so much in someone who has insulin dependent diabetes. It impacts their ability to afford additional resources, their ability to afford healthier food choices, their ability to afford long-term health. If we can reduce it, it's going to take pressure off from them, you know, in multiple areas of their life,” she added.