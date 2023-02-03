Insulin price cap assists Arkansans with costs

Eli Lilly, one of the largest insulin manufacturers, has changed a long-standing trend of rising prices by capping costs, relieving millions of Americans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Millions of Americans use insulin as a life-saving medication, even though costs are sometimes too expensive to afford. It's something Anne Pace at Kavanaugh Pharmacy in Little Rock sees constantly.

"They're gonna have to adjust how much they're using, maybe suboptimally, because they can't afford to get their insulin," Pace said. "The medications we're talking about, patients have to have in order to maintain their life."

Pace said some vials cost over $200, a relatively expensive necessity, but one that's changing soon.

"Insulin is a life-needed medication for patients that are diabetics," Pace said. "It shouldn't be cost-prohibitive for patients to do that."

Eli Lilly, one of the largest manufacturers of insulin, has announced it'll cap the cost of its insulin at $35 a month. For millions of diabetic Americans, the price cap will have a huge impact.

"I'm excited about it because I use insulin," Director of Diabetes at UAMS Dr. Joseph Henske said. "Just like anyone else, it's expensive."

Besides his own personal experience, Henske knows how hard and expensive costs can be for his patients.

"It's long overdue," Henske said. "I think people have been pushing for this... it was just a matter of time."

According to Henske, the new cap could also encourage other companies to do the same.

"This is going to definitely start a cascade of events where other companies are going to match this," Henske said. "If not try to beat it."

Pace and Kavanaugh Pharmacy are ready for the change. However, they'll need a little patience, especially for something with as big of an impact as this.