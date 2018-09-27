LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - There have already been cases of the flu in Arkansas, according to the AR Department of Health, and flu season likely won’t start to pick up until the end of October. Last year in Arkansas at least 227 people died from the flu, including five children. Pharmacists believe that may be why they're seeing more people get their shot earlier than normal.

"We’ve given, in my opinion, more flu shots in September than we ever have," said Laura Lumsden, Pharmacist at Remedy Drug.

The CDC recommends getting the shot by late October, so we asked pharmacists if it’s worth getting now.

"The sooner the better," said Lumsden.

That’s because it takes two weeks for the vaccine to start working. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, ADH, claims there are already twice as many reports of the flu now compared to this time last year.

"This may be a little concerning for what this might mean for the flu season this year," said Dillaha.

Some patients have expressed concern that their pharmacy is out of the shot. Lumsden explains that may be because pharmacies are just now starting to get the vaccinations in stock.

“We pre-book our flu shots so we order them in the spring to get them for this time of the year. Late August and early September is usually when they start shipping and sometimes there’s a delay in shipping for one reason or another," said Lumsden.

This time of year you shouldn’t have to wait long for the shot and most pharmacies already have them ready to go. Plus, this year the nasal spray flu vaccine is also an option. While the spray has been shown to not be effective in past flu seasons, the CDC claims data suggests this year, for people two to 49 years old, it’s improved.

"The studies show it’s likely to be effective this year," said Dillaha.

While many who got the shot last year still got the flu, that isn't a reason to avoid the vaccine. According to the CDC, the vaccine reduces the risk of flu illness by about 40 to 60 percent.

“It can help people have a milder case of the flu, keep them out of the hospital, and keep them from dying," said Dillaha.

The CDC recommends children six months old through eight years old who haven't had two flu shots before, get two shots this fall season, four weeks apart for effectiveness.

