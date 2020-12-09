Kroger holds drive-thru flu shot clinic at War Memorial Stadium

The quick and easy drive-thru vaccination is part of the company's comprehensive flu shot program to help combat the challenges of COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This year, it's more important than ever to get your flu shot as we head into flu season with COVID-19 still contagious.

On Saturday, Kroger held a drive-thru Flu Shot Center at War Memorial Stadium to give quick and easy access to people who need it.

This is the first time Kroger has done a drive-thru event in Little Rock.

According to Kroger Pharmacist Rachel Stafford, the program is designed to make sure local customers get their flu shot amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The flu shot is important every single year, but it's even more important this year," she said.

Pop-up tents took over part of the War Memorial Stadium parking lot on Saturday while Kroger held a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

Stafford said the accessibility is what was key.

"We just knew this was going to be way more convenient for some of our patients," she said.

This quick and easy drive-thru vaccination, Stafford said, is part of the company's comprehensive flu shot program to help combat the challenges of COVID-19.

"It is possible to have the flu and COVID at the same time. We don't really know what to expect this year, so that's just another reason it's going to be really important to get your flu shot, so that we can prevent that," she said.

Cars rolled through from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and were in and out in less than 10 minutes.

Stafford said all patients had to do was drive up and fill out information on the Kroger app, without ever stepping foot outside of their car.

"It's totally paper free, contact free, and we bill your insurance, send you right through and give you the shot in the car. It's pretty easy," she said.

This easy drive-thru brought over 70 people to the War Memorial Stadium parking lot to get their vaccination. Many of them grateful for this event, according to Stafford.

"People have just been really appreciative about the convenience of it and that it is on a Saturday and we are able to take care of them in this way," she said.

According to Stafford, the CDC recommends to start getting your flu shot in September and October and she encourages everyone to get it before the end of October.

"Just as long as it's circulating, you should get the flu shot. The earlier, the better," she said.

You can make an appointment online or walk-in to any Kroger to get your flu shot.