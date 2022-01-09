City of Little Rock working to fight food insecurity during Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month and several people are making sure the next 30 days will be impactful and beneficial to families that are hungry.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, 1 in 5 Arkansans is faced with food insecurity.

September is Hunger Action Month, and Little Rock's top officials hope that they'll be able to make a big impact on families that are hungry.

Kathy Webb, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, wanted to encourage other organizations across the state to pitch in.

"While those who struggle to put food on the table think about hunger every year, we hope that in September, we hope we can enlist the support of thousands of other Arkansans," said Webb.

In fact, several people and organizations statewide have been working to fight hunger, including the Central Arkansas Library System, City of Little Rock, Rock Region Metro, and Be Mighty meal program.

"That shows the heart of the City of Little Roc,k and the compassion, and what we will always do," said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior.

What started out several years ago as grant funding for free meals for kids and families in 2018 has grown beyond the program's expectations.

A partnership with Rock Region METRO and a federal grant helped provide free bus passes to those in need of transportation to CALS for their meals— which helped break down other food insecurity barriers.

According to Nate Coulter, CALS Executive Director, people who use the program can benefit in a variety of ways.

"I could not only go to the library to get meals; I could go to the grocery store with my kids and do other things,'" said Coulter, in reference to those who used the program.

Similarly, the Be Mighty meal program in Little Rock helps get food to kids, teens, and their families.

They've expanded their program to include grab-and-go meals for kids, as well as adult meals that they can pick up.

"We know hungry kids likely come from hungry families and we want to be sure to really foster that sense of well-being within our entire community," said Jasmine Zandi, Be Mighty Coordinator.