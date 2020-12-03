LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is working with several agencies on a plan to feed students after their classes were canceled over concerns of the coronavirus.

Regardless of where a student is enrolled, they can pick up lunch at most of the Little Rock schools on Friday, March 13 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Parents will be able to visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning to see the nearest schools providing meals.

The students will not be allowed to eat meals on site, but those in need of transportation to get their meal can ride a Rock Region Metro bus for free.

Children 11 or younger will need to be with a guardian.

Working together to provide these valuable meals are: Central Arkansas Library System, City of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, Hunger Relief Alliance and the Little Rock School District.

The group expects to have details about an extended feeding program by Monday, March 16.

