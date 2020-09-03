SHERWOOD, Ark. — The competition is steadily growing in the local marijuana industry.

A Sherwood dispensary held a ribbon-cutting Monday and is set to open this week.

Natural Relief Dispensary will be the 20th operational in the state and the first in Sherwood.

“I think the newness, the kind of shock factor is wearing off,” CEO and Owner Brian Faught said.

Customers are known to travel far and wide to give dispensaries business.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation and excitement about it opening in our city. They have made a huge investment in our community when they choose to locate here. We feel like it will be very good for our commerce,” Sherwood Mayor Virginia Young said.

With a total of 33 dispensaries on the horizon, it's becoming more important to offer something different.

“We will be able to compete with other dispensaries in the state by offering a value strain every day, and also premium strains and anything in between,” Vice President Brian Renk said.

The owner also plans to cater to veterans, in honor of his late brother and former business partner who was a disabled vet.

“We will have a discount to all veterans and the product is a very good remedy for a lot of the issues that veterans have with PTSD and chronic pain,” Faught said.

They're also banking on customers finding an appeal to being locally owned.

"I own the company my office is right there. I'll be here every single day,” Faught said.

The owners expect to be ready for customers by the end of the week.