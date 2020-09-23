Local VA clinics to offer drive-thru flu shots on Sept. 23

CAVHS and CBOC will be offering drive-thru flu shot clinics.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Flu season is here, and Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Community Based Outpatient Clinics are offering drive-thru flu shot clinics on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Times and locations are as follows:

Conway – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 1520 East Dave Ward Drive; Phone: 501-548-0500

El Dorado – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 1702 North West Avenue; Phone: 870-875-5900

Hot Springs - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 177 Sawtooth Oak Street; Phone: 501-520-6250

Mena - 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 300 Morrow Street, South; Phone: 501-609-2700

Mountain Home - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 759 Hwy 62 E, Twin Lakes Plaza Suite 331; Phone: 870-594-8387

Pine Bluff - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 2906 Market Street; 870-850-8200

Russellville - 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 3106 West 2nd Court; Phone: 479-880-5100

Searcy - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 1120 South Main Street; Phone: 501-207-4700

The flu vaccine is a Veteran’s best protection against the flu, which usually begins in the fall and may continue through late spring.