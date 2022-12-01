Does COVID have you stressed? Here are some tips on how to cope

"Create some boundaries around your conversations, your time, your TV and your social media usage... take it in doses," one licensed therapist said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As COVID cases surge, it's not only important that we keep a close eye on our physical health, but our mental health as well.

Wellness expert and licensed therapist Beatrice Klokpah has been helping clients at Eunoia Therapy and Self Development deal with pandemic stress for about two years now.

And she said feeling anxious or stressed is a completely normal reaction to rising cases. Adding, "Whenever we're dealing with situations that we can't control to a great degree, we're going to experience some level of anxiety."

She also recommends people look out for the physical signs of high stress levels like, "if [you're] having difficulty sleeping, if [y]our appetite has completely changed," she said.

If you can relate to these signals, Klokpah says there are a variety of ways to cope including, "Taking some time to meditate; meditating helps us ground and we focus our thoughts and our energy where we want it to be," she said.

And for those feeling a loss of control, Klokpah said scheduling time to think about stressors can help bring that back.

"That's called 'compartmentalization,' putting it on the shelf, and then taking it down when you know you have the capacity to deal with it," she said.

Klokpah shared similar advice for staying informed on local and national news.

"Create some boundaries around your conversations, your time, your TV and your social media usage... take it in doses," she added.