Explaining changes to medical debt and your credit

Medical debt is a burden that many Americans face, but a recent change is trying to make it easier and how it impacts your credit.

ARKANSAS, USA — If you've ever had the misfortune of having medical debt, you know it's a hassle to get out from under.

But new changes from the big three credit unions could help you out – there's just some things to keep in mind.

"A lot of small bills give you just as much frustration, panic, depression, anxiety as do one large bill," said Victoria Powell, a medical debt expert.

Powell knows a thing or two about medical debt. She runs VP Medical Consulting in Benton, which helps people get back on their feet and manage medical debt.

"I mean, we get contacted on a regular basis to help negotiate bills or to make payment plans for individuals," Powell said. "Or to even review medical bills to make sure the bills are appropriate."

A recent announcement from the big three credit unions (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) is leaving Powell more annoyed than helped.

"It's great, it's a first step," she said. "But we're talking tens of thousands of dollars for the majority."

So what's changing?

Paid medical debt is dropped from your credit report and it'll now take a year for unpaid medical debt in collections to show up.

Medical collection debt under $500 is also dropped from your reports.

Those changes are slated to start July 1st, with the $500 portion set to start in 2023.

In a statement, the CEO's of the three unions said, "Medical collections debt often arises from unforeseen medical circumstances. These changes are another step we're taking together to help people across the united states focus on their financial and personal wellbeing."

Powell said this is a good step, albeit a small one, but you've still got to be smart.

After all, the money still has to be paid.