Experts advise that certain medications could make you sensitive to the heat

As it gets warmer outside, experts are advising Arkansans to learn the side effects of their medicines before putting themselves in a possibly dangerous situation.

BRYANT, Ark. — As the summer heat has been starting to settle in, it can be a time for vacations and outdoor activities— but the hot temperatures can also turn dangerous quickly.

Experts have warned people to check their medicine cabinets before spending extended time outside.

They explained that many of the prescriptions that can make you more sensitive to heat are common ones used to treat depression, anxiety, or heart conditions.

"I just kind of discovered now that I definitely have to pace myself when I'm outside right now," Bryant resident, Eric Holsomback said.

Holsomback added that he had to learn that the hard way recently.

"If I go out and do like yard work, mowing, trimming the grass, you know, a bunch of other stuff like that. I sweat profusely," he said.

His anxiety medication could possibly have something to do with it.

According to an article from Yale University, that can be a side effect of certain SSRIs, which can then increase the risk of dehydration. Though pharmacist Gwendolyn Herzig explained that some drugs can actually delay sweating.

"It's like your body will just say, hey, there is a certain higher threshold that it will wait to before it starts initiating a response, that response being sweating," Herzig said.

That could make it more difficult to cool off.

"The issue is a lot of people try to work through that and especially not taking breaks, which can cause like, even worse heat exhaustion," Herzig added.

She also explained that some antibiotics could even increase your risk of getting sunburn. That's why she recommends asking questions when getting any kind of new medication.

"Even independent pharmacies, for that matter, you can certainly get a hold of us in five minutes. If you want to do a quick review. We're more than happy to be able to do that," she said.

Herzig encourages everyone on or off of these medications to take the summer heat seriously.

"Take plenty of breaks, apply sunscreen, make sure you hydrate on water, and get into cool places when needed. Don't ever try to work through the heat. Because I feel like you're just setting yourself up for an ER visit," she explained.

"Nothing is more important than your body and your well-being and all that speaking from experience learning the hard way," Holsomback said.