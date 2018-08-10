Dozens of people met on the steps of the State Capitol for a vigil Sunday night -- honoring those who live with mental illness, and those who have lost their battle.

The vigil marked the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week. Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and its supporters use the week to educate the public about mental health conditions.

"You're not alone. One in five individuals have a mental illness," said Kim Arnold, state executive director of NAMI Arkansas.

Mikayla McGuire is one of those individuals. She shared her story publicly during Sunday’s event.

"From my personal experience, I've always felt alone like I was the only one feeling like the way I was feeling," McGuire said. “So even if I just reached out to one person to know they are not alone then my mission is accomplished.”

McGuire has struggled with mental illness since age 12 and attempted suicide last year.

“I’d be lying if I said that things got better after my first suicide attempt, but it did send me down the path of successfully learning to live with my mental illness,” she told the crowd. “March 20 of this year was my suicide attempt number two. Yet again, I assumed I wasn’t strong enough to handle how I was feeling,” she said.

But with the help of those around her, McGuire realized she was wrong.

"I am healthy and I am strong enough to be able to say I successfully live with a mental illness," she said. "I just want people to know they're not alone, that there are people struggling with a mental illness, that it's nothing to be ashamed of.”

According to NAMI, the average delay between the onset of symptoms and intervention is 8 to 10 years.

"Take care of yourself,” Arnold said. “Think about yourself. That's the best thing you can do for you is get help for you."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, you can call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text “NAMI” to 741741. Click here for a list of additional support resources.

