FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health said in a letter to parents that U of A students must get an MMR vaccine or not go to class for the next month after 9 reported cases this semester.

The letter directs that "any student not immunized with at least 2 doses of MMR according to University of Arkansas policy will either need to be vaccinated immediately or excluded from class/class activities for 26 days."

Mumps symptoms can be fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite for roughly 7 to 10 days.

If you believe you have the mumps, call your doctor beforehand to let them know. They may not want you to sit in the waiting room.

