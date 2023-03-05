How ending the national COVID-19 emergency impacts Arkansans

President Biden is set to end the national COVID-19 emergency next week. We break down what this means for Arkansans and how it will affect your cost of care.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Biden is set to end the national emergency for COVID-19 on May 11.

While it's good news that cases are low— many Arkansans have been left wondering how that will affect what they pay the next time they get sick.

Pharmacist and owner at Kavanaugh Pharmacy, Anne Pace, explained that even if COVID cases are decreasing nationwide, (alongside lower testing) with a new variant spreading— it's best to air on the side of caution.

'We are seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases. Within just the past few weeks here at this pharmacy," Pace said. 'It's not the one where they don't have any symptoms or just don't even know they have it, maybe a mild cough. People are having some G-I side effects and cough, sore throat, and feeling pretty bad."

Pace also said that one of the ways people can fight COVID is through vaccines and that they do an average of 20 to 30 shots at her pharmacy.

These shots come after last month, the FDA approved a booster shot for those who are immunocompromised, or 65 and older. This would be another dose of the same bi-valent booster that targeted omicron variants last year.

"I don't think that is you know, something everyone needs to rush out and get immediately. But if you are in that group, I would definitely think about getting the booster shot.," Pace said.

If you want a vaccine or to get tested after the national COVID emergency ends, the Arkansas Department of Health said they "will continue to provide covid-19 vaccinations and testing at our local health units at no cost to the patient. The ADH will bill insurance if the person has it, but if they are uninsured or underinsured, there will still be no cost to them."