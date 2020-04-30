SAN ANTONIO — A new coronavirus drug being tested in San Antonio points to faster recovery time and fewer deaths, according to a press release from UT Health San Antonio.

Early results of the study, which is being conducted at University Hospital show that the new therapy is working.

The new drug, remdesivir, was given to one group of patients hospitalized due to coronavirus, while a placebo was given to another group.

Preliminary results show that patients who received the drug had a 31% faster recovery time (11 days) than those who received the placebo (15 days).

Dr. Thomas Patterson, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UT Health SA, and a principal investigator in the study said, “We’re thrilled that the drug is showing such good results so early."

In addition to San Antonio, the study is being conducted at dozens of other study sites throughout the U.S.