LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The first week of school means getting an eye exam for many kids that realize they can’t see the blackboard. But, an eye doctor said she’s seeing more than just blurred vision in young patients.

Eye doctors can simply take a picture of your eye and learn a lot about your overall health.

“Even just this year I had diagnosed a little girl who came in for just a routine exam, her vision had changed a little bit. She had no idea what I was going to find when I looked at the back of her eye,” Dr. Julie Dolven said.

When patients sit in her chair she looks beyond the eye chart. She said undiagnosed diabetes can lead to vision loss, and thanks to a new machine purchased last year, she can find signs of diabetes as small as a pencil point.

“When we look at the back of the eye we can see blood vessels. Those small blood vessels can actually be damaged when the blood sugars rise in the body. The wall of the blood vessel can actually get leaky and blood in the retina can be one of the first signs of it,” said Dolven.

The process is done in seconds with the snap of a picture. The State Chronic Disease Director with the Arkansas Department of Health wasn't surprised eye doctors are finding more diabetes cases, especially Type 2 diabetes.

“With the obesity epidemic, pretty much everyone is at risk for developing diabetes. Particularly if they are obese, or overweight or inactive,” Dr. Appathurai Balamurugan said.

The department estimates that one in five Arkansans have diabetes, and many of them go undiagnosed.

“We are seeing an increasing prevalence of overweight and obesity among our kids as young as five years old,” Balamurugan said.

© 2018 KTHV