No Shave November comes to an end, but mission continues

At THV11, several of our anchors and reporters grew out their facial hair in support of the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Men across the United States ditched the razor this month to recognize various causes.

At THV11, several of our anchors and reporters grew out their facial hair in support of the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

APCF works to empower men with knowledge about prostate cancer prevention, provide screenings, and help patients fighting the disease.

Dwight Moore is a prostate cancer survivor, who works with the foundation to promote awareness and education.

Moore is an athlete and a health fanatic. He felt like he was doing everything right.

He moved home to Little Rock in 2017 to care for his mom after she had a stroke.

"I was taking care of her, and I wasn't taking care of myself," Moore said.

That's when loved ones stepped in.

"A friend of mine got me to go to a community health fair and they checked my numbers. My blood pressure was astronomically high," he explained.

During a visit to his primary care physician a few days later, he learned his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) was also elevated.

"He said 'nothing to be concerned about. It's a little high but for someone your age that's okay,'" Moore said.

Even so, the doctor referred him to a urologist due to a family history of prostate cancer. Both Moore's father and older brother had the disease.

The urologist performed a biopsy and later delivered the news no one wants to hear.

"My diagnosis was, I was positive," he said.

At the age of 58, he had prostate cancer.

"Oftentimes, people wait until they have symptoms to go to the doctor," Moore said. "'If I don't feel anything I'm fine.' This is not one of those you want to treat that way."

Luckily, he didn't. Three years later, he's cancer free.

"I'm a survivor, and I'm feeling really good about it," Moore said.

And he credits early detection.

"If you're a male, get tested," he said. "If you're a female, make sure every man in your life gets tested. That would be your husband, your brother, cousins, coworkers, friends."

Because if it wasn't for his friend, Moore's story could've ended much differently.

"The thing about prostate cancer is if it's caught and treated early it's almost 100% curable," he said.

Moore's three tips for all men: