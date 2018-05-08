Two out of every three kids who fail an eye screening at school, never get a follow up. That's what a second year medical student at UAMS, John Musser explains there is a need to fight pediatric blindness. It’s a problem he’s working to fix.

Musser is eyeing a career in ophthalmology. His vision for that plan is clear.

"It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was 17. I want to help 50,000 people see in my lifetime," said Musser.

He envisions reaching that goal by performing four eye surgeries a day over a 35 year career.

"Two out of every three kids who fail an eye screening, never get a follow up, so what are we going to do?" Musser questioned with a plan in sight.

He's solving that problem through ROOTS, a non-profit he founded one year ago. ROOTS stands for Rural Ophthalmology Optometry Treatment and Screening. It partners with eye doctors to make sure nothing stands in the way of kids getting proper vision treatment.

Saturday through partnerships, ROOTS tested nearly 500 kids for their vision, some showing signs of the leading cause of pediatric vision loss.

"Amblyopia, if you catch it before age six, fully reversible," said Musser who explained the condition is treated by wearing an eye patch. “If you put a patch over the stronger eye, the weaker eye catches up, but if you don’t catch it early enough it slowly progresses into what’s called ‘lazy eye’."

Part of the goal through ROOTS is to figure out why kids aren't getting follow up visits and make it easy for parents by providing a list of eye doctors ROOTS partners with.

The next big goal of ROOTS is to initiate a state wide vision follow up for kids on Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday at no cost.

“If every eye doctor across the state sees 20 patients in one day, we'll see almost every kid who failed a school eye exam and didnt get a follow-up," said Musser.

27 kids who showed signs of poor vision at Saturday’s screening now have a follow-up, comprehensive exam scheduled thanks to ROOTS and their partnership with Shepherds Hope Volunteer Ophthalmology Clinic. It's all at no cost.

Musser is seeking eye doctors to partner with. Contact him at Jamusser@umich.edu.

