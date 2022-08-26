North Little Rock apartment residents say conditions are "inhumane"

Residents at the Jefferson Manor Apartments in North Little Rock speak out about how their living conditions have been going downhill.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Vivian Allen should be living a life of comfort in retirement at this stage in her life— instead, she has been living out of a hotel.

"72 years worth of life that I can't get to," Allen said.

Allen said that her apartment of seven years at Jefferson Manor in North Little Rock used to be nice, but she wouldn't even describe it as having declined.

"It's more like jumping off a cliff," she described. "It's more like that."

Allen said that her apartment has become completely unlivable.

"The sewer line burst," she said. "It backed up into mine and my next-door neighbor's apartments."

She hasn't been the only one though. One tenant spoke to us but asked that we not show her face or share her name for fear of retaliation.

"When I say it's horrible in that apartment, it's horrible," the tenant, who has a child living with them, said.

There are 144 units at Jefferson Manor, but those two tenants aren't the only ones with issues.

Arkansas Renters United got involved because they said that there are just so many people with problems.

"I would describe this as inhumane," said Al Allen, a community organizer for the group.

The group released a 17-page report, detailing issues at the complex unit by unit— including issues like roaches, burst pipes, mold, and injuries to children.

The group was sharply criticized for its handling of these issues.

"Because this is a generally negligent management company who has no regard for human life," Allen said.

You'll recognize the owners of this property as the same ones who own Big Country Chateau, a Little Rock apartment complex.

We reached out to the company, but haven't heard back. While at Jefferson Manor, we stopped by the leasing office, but the doors were locked.

Tenants said that they don't blame the local management, and explained that they're trying their best to fix the problems.

They do, however, place blame on the corporate group, Apex Equity Group.

Both Allen's aren't waiting for a response. Allen with Renters United said that she hoped Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hear their calls for action. For Vivian, the situation is personal.

She just wants her home of seven years back.