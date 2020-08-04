NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — While the North Little Rock community has been anticipating the new CARTI Cancer Center's opening, few could have imagined it opening this early.

A massive project, the center boasts a two story design with over 24,000 square feet of space. It is state-of-the art providing high level care and a comfortable environment for patients. It also houses eight physicians representing four different types of oncology specialties all under one roof.

Adam Head, CEO and President of CARTI, said the center is an exciting addition to the community amidst an increasingly challenging time for many patients.

"This is not the circumstance in which we wanted to open this center but people are still getting cancer," he said.

Head said the new location enhances pre-screening efforts to provide the safest environment for patients being treated in the community.

"With the main entrance in the front, we'll have a screening tent with staff out in their protected equipment where they can greet patients right at the front door," he said.

The precautions don't end outside. Head said CARTI locations are limiting visitors and spreading out waiting room seating. Each CARTI center will have numerous protocols in place for the foreseeable future.

"Eliminating the number of people in a space is what all healthcare providers are doing but we take extra precautions because cancer patients are vulnerable," he said.

As protocols have changed, Head said one thing will be consistent at this new facility; a commitment to caring for those most vulnerable.

"Cancer care doesn't stop and we are here to take care of cancer patients," he said. "We want to create as much of a normalized environment with the way we want it to look at feel even as we deal with coronavirus."

