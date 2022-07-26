North Little Rock Medical Plaza set to open in fall

The City of North Little Rock has partnered with Baptist Health to open the first full-service medical clinic on the city's east side since 2013.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock has partnered with Baptist Health to open the North Little Rock Medical Plaza— the first full-service medical clinic on the city's east side since 2013.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, August 1 at 10 a.m. at the clinic, which is located at the corner of Arkansas Highway 70 and 165 at 4120 Baucum Drive in North Little Rock.

“Growing up in Rose City, I remember being treated at a local clinic for a potential serious injury as a young child. Every citizen in North Little Rock should have access to great health care," Mayor Terry Hartwick shared.

The project's target completion date will be 14 months after construction is set to begin in the fall.

Dr. Stan Keller, Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, said he believes this will improve healthcare access for residents in the Rose City neighborhood.

"I am grateful to have been able to play a small role in bringing health care back to an underserved area of our city and county," said Keller.