New program aiming to reduce opioid overdoses in Arkansas

Unity Health in Searcy is the first hospital in Arkansas to launch their new program, 'NaloxHome,' which aims to prevent opioid overdoses in the state.

SEARCY, Ark. — Since 2017, Arkansas has lost more than 2,300 people to a drug overdose.

You take a look at that number and see notice that it is someone's son, sister, or best friend.

Now, a new program launched on Tuesday, May 31, hopes to prevent that devastating number form increasing.

Dr. Joe Thompson, Arkansas Center for Health Improvement President and CEO, said this is something that has the potential to touch every family.

"We're going to need to have everyone talking about this, everyone aware of this, everyone empowered and not afraid to use-- what is as simple as a nasal spray, that can save a life," he said.

An urgent plea from health officials in Arkansas to help with a problem that impacts every community, according to Dr. Thompson.

"Our state had one of the highest opioid prescription rates, so we do have many people that have an addiction," he said.

According to Arkansas Drug Director, Kirk Lane, that number continues to rise with the impact of COVID-19 and the increased use of illicit fentanyl.

"With that, it made a perfect storm for our overdoses to increase and since 2019, we're almost going to double the amount of overdose deaths we had in our state," he said.

Those devastating numbers are why the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement partnered with Lane and the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The groups announced on Tuesday that Unity Health in Searcy is the first hospital to launch the program called, "NaloxHome."

"It's a hero starter kit. It allows somebody to breathe during an opioid overdose, which is so important nowadays," Lane said.

Dr. Thompson said the program allows the hospital to send free Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, home with patients who have experienced an overdose or are at risk for one.

"Hopefully we're able to save individuals when they do overdose, but it gives people the power, the families the opportunity, to have something at home should that individual have another overdose in the future," he said.

With research showing that many patients who are treated for an overdose in emergency rooms have a high risk of relapsing, state leaders are hopeful this could change the narrative.

"We can really make a difference and save people's lives," Lane said.

This isn't going to be the only hospital in the state to have this program either. Dr. Thompson said in the future they will be expanding it to hospitals across Arkansas.

The funding for this project will last until 2023, but Dr. Thompson said they'll be working with policy makers to hopefully make this program permanent in Arkansas.