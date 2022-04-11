Millions in settlement money from opioid lawsuits being distributed in Arkansas

$10 million dollars have already come into the state for groups that have been fighting the opioid epidemic— And now, they can be dispersed.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Millions of dollars are on their way to local groups who have been fighting the opioid epidemic here in the Natural State.

That money comes from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies who were overprescribing drugs, and it has awarded the state $200 million.

"It's a problem we created as a society and we can fix it as a society. The question is do we have the will to do it," said Kirk Lane, Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP) Director.

ARORP are the ones in charge of distributing the money that the state received from the lawsuit settlement, and Arkansas has already received $10 million of the $200 million dollars.

Officials can start getting that money by applying through the Arkansas Opioid Recover Partnership's website.

That money will be coming to Arkansas over the span of the next 16-18 years.