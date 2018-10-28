PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office manned four locations for the National Rx Drug Take Back Day.

Walgreens – Cantrell & Taylor Loop (Little Rock)

Remedy Drug – Markham (Little Rock)

Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Kroger - JFK (North Little Rock)

1,174.4 pounds of prescription drugs were collected. All collected items will be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

Removing these old/expired Rx drugs helps prevent abuse and overdose by both children and adults. The water supply and landfills are also not contaminated by their improper disposal.

Since the sheriff’s office began participating in the Rx drug take back program in 2010, they have collected over 8,932 pounds of Rx drugs from take backs and our 24 hour Rx Drop box.

Previous Rx Drug Take Back Day Results:

September 25, 2010 – 129.0 pounds

April 30, 2011 – 267.8 pounds

October 29, 2011 – 128.4 pounds

April 28, 2012 – 397.0 pounds

September 29, 2012 – 324.3 pounds

April 27, 2013 – 892.2 pounds

October 26, 2013 – 647.1 pounds

April 26, 2014 – 566.5 pounds

September 27, 2014 – 641.4 pounds

April 25, 2015 – 782.3 pounds

September 26, 2015 – 526.10 pounds

April 30, 2016– 954 pounds

October 22, 2016 – 847.7 pounds

April 29, 2017 – 718.10 pounds

October 28, 2017 - 1,002 pounds

April 28, 2018 – 1,450 pounds

October 27, 2018 – 1,174.4 pounds

Thank you to everyone who dropped off your expired, unused or unwanted Rx meds. We collected over 825lbs of Rx meds. Special thanks to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, @ARdrugCzar Kirk Lane, @DEA Special Agent in Charge Justin King, Chick-fil-A, & @THV11 for your help & support. pic.twitter.com/4DDb27n0Nn — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) October 28, 2018

© 2018 KTHV