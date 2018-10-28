PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office manned four locations for the National Rx Drug Take Back Day.
- Walgreens – Cantrell & Taylor Loop (Little Rock)
- Remedy Drug – Markham (Little Rock)
- Arkansas Children’s Hospital
- Kroger - JFK (North Little Rock)
1,174.4 pounds of prescription drugs were collected. All collected items will be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.
Removing these old/expired Rx drugs helps prevent abuse and overdose by both children and adults. The water supply and landfills are also not contaminated by their improper disposal.
Since the sheriff’s office began participating in the Rx drug take back program in 2010, they have collected over 8,932 pounds of Rx drugs from take backs and our 24 hour Rx Drop box.
Previous Rx Drug Take Back Day Results:
- September 25, 2010 – 129.0 pounds
- April 30, 2011 – 267.8 pounds
- October 29, 2011 – 128.4 pounds
- April 28, 2012 – 397.0 pounds
- September 29, 2012 – 324.3 pounds
- April 27, 2013 – 892.2 pounds
- October 26, 2013 – 647.1 pounds
- April 26, 2014 – 566.5 pounds
- September 27, 2014 – 641.4 pounds
- April 25, 2015 – 782.3 pounds
- September 26, 2015 – 526.10 pounds
- April 30, 2016– 954 pounds
- October 22, 2016 – 847.7 pounds
- April 29, 2017 – 718.10 pounds
- October 28, 2017 - 1,002 pounds
- April 28, 2018 – 1,450 pounds
- October 27, 2018 – 1,174.4 pounds
