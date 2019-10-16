ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas’s 18th Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for October 26 at various locations throughout the state.

Arkansans are prescribed opioids at a rate of 62 pills per every man, woman, and child in the state. With such an influx of pills, half of Arkansas teens report it is easy to obtain prescription drugs from their parents’ or grandparents’ medicine cabinets.

New this year, e-cigarette devices and vape pens will be accepted. This statewide event has a goal to collect 30,000 pounds to emphasize the importance for Arkansans to safely dispose of old and unused prescription medications and e-cigarette devices while ensuring these drugs stay out of the hands of addicted Arkansans.

“We lose too many Arkansans to opioid addiction and too many teens are addicted to vaping,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Working with law enforcement officials, Arkansans can safely clear out old medications and trash dangerous vape products their kids are using.”

Rutledge released the following list of medications that will be accepted at these events across Arkansas:

Opioids, such as OxyContin, Hydrocodone, Vicodin, etc.

E-cigarette and vaping devices

Stimulants, such as Adderall, Ritalin, Concerta, Dexedrine, etc.

Depressants, such as Ativan, Xanax, Valium, etc.

Other prescription medications

Over-the-counter medicines

Vitamins

Pet medicines

Medicated ointments and lotions

Inhalers

Liquid medicines in glass or leak-proof containers (up to 12 ounces)

Medicine samples

Medications may be returned in the original bottle or in any other container for increased privacy.

Prescription Drug Take Back locations will be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Days are held twice a year, but to find event sites and year-round drop-off locations near you, click here.

