GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - In 2016, law enforcement in Arkansas began keeping track of each life saved using Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversing drug. Since the start of the program, there have been 122 saves reported.

With the number of overdose deaths climbing nationwide, and in Arkansas, even more effort is being put into fighting the epidemic.

Animal complaints and trespassing calls are part of a typical day for Garland County Sheriff's Deputy Roy Elliot. However, after five years on the job he received a call unlike any he'd received before.

“I got a call of a possible overdose. The female was unresponsive,” Deputy Elliot said.

Elliot was the first on the scene. Armed with Narcan, he was able to administer the opioid antidote and save the woman’s life. It was the first "save" in Garland County since the department received the drug four months ago.

“I never used it before. Although with all the training that we had it made me feel comfortable using it knowing it would affect someone’s life in a positive way,” Elliot said.

As of August 2018, there were 3,300 opioid overdose kits in the hands of law enforcement across the state with a goal of more than 6,000 by 2019. Each kit contains two doses of Narcan, along with valuable resources for both the officer and the overdose victim.

“We’ve developed the concept of a pamphlet that we put in there that is geographic specific with recovery programs in their area. So the officer, when he does deploy Narcan, can actually give this to the person that may be responsible for the person that had the overdose or slip this into their pocket,” said State Drug Director Kirk Lane.

By mid-2019, State Drug Director Kirk Lane said he hopes to expand the Narcan program to assist overdose victims after they are saved.

“My hope is that within 24 hours of that save, as we call it, that they will be contacted by a peer recovery specialist and be given a conversation about expanding it past the card,” Lane said.

In Garland County, the hope is to make this save the first of many.

“It empowers them to save lives and this is a perfect example,” said Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick.

“That is my whole goal. If I can just impact one person’s life while I am doing my job, then I’ve done my job,” Elliot said.

Lane said he also hopes to make the reporting system Narcan use more efficient. He said more accurate reporting means a better opportunity for grants to purchase more Narcan for law enforcement officers.

