LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – On Saturday, October 27, Arkansas is holding its annual efforts to keep dangerous drugs from hitting the streets by getting them out of our medicine cabinets.

Arkansas law enforcement agencies set up drop-off locations. Everyone is urged to check their medicine cabinets and take those expired or leftover prescriptions to one of the drop-off locations.

Fall 2018 Arkansas Drug Take Back – October 27! 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

All the below locations reflect a 50-mile radius from Little Rock.

Alexander:

Alexander City Hall & Police Department (15605 Alexander Road)

Beebe:

Beebe Police Department (201 W. Illinois St)

Benton:

Saline County Sheriff’s Office (735 S. Neely St)

Benton Police Department (114 S. East St)

Harvest Foods in Salem (1212 Salem Road)

Bryant:

Bryant Police Department (312 Roya Ln)

Cabot:

Cabot Police Department (101 N. 2nd St)

Express RX (1848 W. Main St)

Carlisle:

Carlisle Police Department (120 W. Main St)

Conway:

Conway Behavioral Health, LLC (2255 Sturgis Rd)

20th Judicial District Drug Crime Task Force (510 S. German Ln)

UCA Police Department (201 Donaghey Ave)

Conway Police Department (1105 Prairie St)

Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (801 Locust St)

Kroger Marketplace (855 Salem Rd)

Walgreens (850 W. Oak St)

Des Arc:

Des Arc City Hall (107 3rd Street)

England:

England Police Department (110 NW 2nd St)

Greenbrier:

Walmart [Greenbrier Police Department] (75 S. Broadview St)

Haskell:

Haskell City Hall (2520 AR-229)

Higginson:

Higginson Police Department (100 Walker Road)

Hot Springs:

Garland County Sheriff’s Office (525 Ouachita Ave)

Hot Springs Police Department (641 Malvern Ave)

Walgreens (3631 Central Ave)

Kroger Marketplace (4407 Central Ave)

Hot Springs Village:

Hot Springs Village Police Department (113 Calella Rd)

Jacksonville:

Jacksonville Police Department (1400 Marshall Rd)

Sherwood Police Department – Gravel Ridge Substation (14905 AR-107)

Little Rock:

Express RX (10506 Stagecoach Road)

Remedy Drug (8511 W. Markham St)

UALR Police Department (5820 Asher Ave, Suite 700)

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (2900 S. Woodrow St)

Arkansas Community Corrections (4823 W. 7th St)

UAMS Police Department (4301 W. Markham St)

Arkansas Children’s Hospital (1 Children’s Way)

Synergy Saturday (400 President Clinton Ave)

Little Rock Police Dept. (700 W. Markham St)

Walgreens on Bowman (111 N. Bowman Rd)

Walgreens-Cantrell Rd 14820 Cantrell Rd)

Cammack Village Police Department (2710 N. McKinley St)

Lonoke:

Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office (440 Dee Dee Ln)

Malvern:

Walmart Supercenter (1910 MLK Boulevard)

Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office (215 E. Highland Ave #119)

Maumelle:

Maumelle Police Department (2002 Murphy Drive)

United Methodist Behavioral Health, LLC (1601 Murphy Drive)

Morrilton:

Morrilton Police Department (119 N. Division St.)

North Little Rock:

North Little Rock Police Dept. (200 W. Pershing Blvd)

Walgreens (4823 J.F.K. Blvd)

Camp Robinson Department of Public Safety (7200 Arkansas Ave)

The Other Center parking lot (4000 McCain Blvd)

Kroger Pharmacy on JFK (6929 J.F.K. Blvd)

Perryville:

Perry County Sheriff’s Office (511 Apline Avenue)

Pine Bluff:

Walgreens (2503 W. 28th Avenue)

Super 1 Foods in Pine Bluff (2801 S. Hazel St)

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (300 E. 2nd Avenue)

Shannon Hills:

Shannon Hills Fall Festival (10700 Shannon Hills Drive)

Sheridan:

Grant County Sheriff’s Office (101 W. Center St)

Sherwood:

St Vincent’s Hospital (2215 Wildwood)

Sherwood Police Department (2201 E. Kiehl Ave)

Walmart Neighborhood Market (9053 Hwy 107)

Searcy:

White County Sheriff’s Office (1600 E. Booth Rd)

Walgreens (200 E. Race Ave)

Stuttgart:

Stuttgart Police Department (514 S. Main Street)

White Hall:

White Hall Police Department (8204 Dollarway Road)

For more information, head to the Arkansas Drug Take Back website.

