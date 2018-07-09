LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Last year 65,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S.

“Until people understand what addiction actually is, we're going to continue to treat it in ineffective ways,” public speaker and national recovery addict, Tim Hilton, said.

Thursday, Sept. 6, Bradford Health held a seminar called “The Addicted Brain” at First United Methodist Church in downtown Little Rock to help teach the community about the disease of addiction.

“Previous patients are here, current patients are here, and their families are here. We're really just trying to bring awareness to the community about what this is and the services that are available out in our city,” Regional Director of Bradford Health Services Dori Haddock said.

They put on the seminar with the help of Hilton.

“The behaviors and the attitudes, the seemingly assistance to seemingly destroy themselves is absolutely confusing to most people,” Hilton said.

That's why Hilton said he travels around the country to try to help people understand. He said he can see the increased interest to learn and help across the board.

“I've been doing this for a while and what I've noticed over the last several years is the crowds are getting bigger and that tells me people are seeking a solution and that people do want to make a change, so it's refreshing,” Hilton said.

