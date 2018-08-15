LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Technology is increasingly allowing doctors to treat chronic pain conditions without the use of opioids and other drugs.

At UAMS, doctors have begun using spinal cord stimulation to treat complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), an inflammatory condition that can cause extreme pain in one's extremities.

Joyce Williamson was diagnosed with CRPS following a wrist surgery.

"If I made it through work a week, I didn't want to get out of bed on the weekends," Williamson said.

In her search for relief, Williamson turned to Dr. Christopher Paul, an assistant professor in the department of anesthesiology at UAMS.

In June, Dr. Paul implanted a spinal cord stimulator that has provided Ms. Williamson with tremendous relief in the weeks since.

"These devices are percutaneously placed into the epidural space and they give little bits of electricity almost akin to a pacemaker for the heart, but for the back," Paul said.

Williamson said she felt pain relief almost immediately after what Dr. Paul described as a minimally invasive procedure.

"I feel like I have my life back after this procedure," Williamson said.

