LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to prosecutors, three groups of people put thousands of lives at risk by trafficking fentanyl into central Arkansas.

Fifteen people were arrested Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, bringing the running total to 45 arrested from investigations spanning more than a year.

Prosecutors said the suspects are responsible for the deaths of at least two people last year.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas talked about the unsealed indictments this afternoon.

They said the three groups were all dealing-in a variety of drugs, but the focus of the investigations was fentanyl--an opioid that's 40-times more powerful than heroin, but is often mixed in with heroin, so users might not know it's there.

Law enforcement said they've seen a spike in heroin use in central Arkansas and northwest Arkansas.

"It's not hyperbole to say that we have a real issue in our community with this stuff coming in," said Cody Hiland, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. "It is deadly. It has been deadly, and it will continue to be deadly. And that's why we have to take a real hard line on it."

Forty-nine people in all are accused of being part of the three drug rings.

The leaders of each of them are currently in the Pulaski County jail.

Four of the defendants are still on the run, but the men behind these investigations cautioned that these aren't the only groups bringing fentanyl onto our streets.

