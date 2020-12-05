LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- Announced Tuesday morning, THV11's news series "Saving A Generation: Out For Life" has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.



The news series follows the stories of four men fighting addiction who are behind bars and taking part in The Exodus Project, which prepares them for life outside of prison.



Scroll down to watch.



The 2019 series was a team effort at THV11, spearheaded by anchor Laura Monteverdi, photojournalist Breandan Conyers, and editor Brian Bland. In addition to this great honor, the team also won a Regional EMMY Award for the project.



Monteverdi and Conyers were embedded in The Exodus Project for 12 weeks, allowing them to journal the ins and outs of what the men were going through and reflecting upon as they were preparing for life outside of prison. Since the series aired, each of the men are out and currently working, living a life of recovery.



The THV11 effort "Saving A Generation," was sparked by Monteverdi. She ignited a passion within the THV11 team, many of whom remain committed to helping fight the addiction crisis in Arkansas and battle the stigma that surrounds it.



Through "Saving A Generation," Monteverdi has spoken at countless schools and events and is the spokesperson for the Arkansas Drug Takeback Program. She and the THV11 team have shared hundreds of stories surrounding addiction in the last two and a half years.



In 2018, the THV11 team took home a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award and a Regional EMMY Award for the original news documentary centered around the "new face of addiction."



Watch the series below:



Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:











