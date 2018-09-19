LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – People across the country have been affected by the devastation of prescription drug abuse.

Whether you've overcome your addiction, or have lost a loved one to this disease, the Attorney General’s office is encouraging you to make a difference, simply by sharing your story.

In May, Tamera Deaver’s younger brother died of a heroin overdose at the age of 26.

After he passed away, Deaver began to open up about his past. She shared about his addiction in his obituary which has been viewed more than 13,000 times. Then she decided to open up about his past in a video.

“The best thing you can do is try and help someone else with your pain,” said Deaver.

Deaver shared her story as part of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s initiative launched earlier this month called #Rx4LifeStories. Its mission is to encourage people who have been impacted by drug abuse to share their story.

“Every person’s story is different, but you never know when you sharing your story can save a life,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Each week, a new video will be posted on the Attorney General's Facebook page and website, reaching people across the state.

“Whether on Snapchat, Facebook or Instagram, people are very comfortable whipping out their smartphones and taking a video, but let’s share a video to save a life,” said Rutledge.

Deaver said while it's not an easy story to tell, she believes it’s one that could very well save a life.

“I can’t change what happened to my brother, but I can use his story to help save someone else’s brother,” said Deaver.

To submit your stories, email them to the AG's office. You can also upload here.

All stories can be found here.

