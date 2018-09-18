LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - THV11 is working to save a generation from the growing opioid epidemic. Big steps have taken place in that effort to from the US capitol.

With a 99-1 vote, the Senate said yes to opioid legislation. President Trump declared this week to be Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week.

Those on the front lines of recovery hope the government’s actions will turn things around. Christopher Dickie is the CEO of Natural State Recovery. He hopes The Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 will aid his efforts.

“It’s been put on the backs of these bootstrap organizations to pick up the slack so it’s refreshing that it’s a step in the right direction but obviously there’s a lot of work to do,” Dickie said.

Part of the plan is to give $10 million in grant money to qualified applicants from 2019 to 2023.

“The government seems to be identifying that this is a neglected health crisis, that it’s going to take everybody all-hands-on-deck to battle,” Dickie said.

Dickie knows this battle first hand.

“Like me, I’m in long-term recovery myself so I can add a critical layer of support for these people because we understand,” Dickie said.

He said there’s not a quick fix to recovery.

“We believe recovery is possible if it’s sustainable. So, when they leave here we want them to have the proper skills in place to succeed,” Dickie said.

In a speech, U.S. Senator John Boozman said, "the comprehensive response to this crisis shows how committed we are as a nation to combatting opioid addiction.”

He also commended the bill on expanding a grant program that trains first responders to use naloxone, which prevents an overdose. He says the Arkansas Naloxone Project has saved over 142 lives.

Dori Haddock is the Regional Services Director at Bradford Health Services. She’s hoping the bill will help the crisis.

“We have a very low, lack of resources here in Arkansas as far as substance abuse treatment goes and so to me, I’m excited that it’s going to up opportunity for those that maybe don’t have insurance, can’t afford to get treatment,” Haddock said.

Education on what it takes to recover is also important to Dori Haddock.

“When you quit using you’re left with nothing, and so we have to teach them how to live life on life’s terms and live life in a sober manner,” Haddock said.

A final bill is expected to be passed in the next two weeks.

© 2018 KTHV