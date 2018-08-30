LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On average, 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. It's an epidemic sweeping our country.

One Little Rock woman is working to end the stigma of addiction by sharing her daughter's story publicly, penning an honest obituary in hopes of saving a life.

“She did not want to die. She really didn't. She wanted to live,” said Susan Weinstein.

It’s an experience no parent should have ever have to go through.

“A phone call in the middle of the night from the coroner. Some man in the middle of the night calling saying is anyone with you,” said Weinstein.

On August 8, 2018, Susan Weinstein's daughter, Meredith, died of a heroin overdose. She was 34 years old.

“When you’re not around addiction you don't know what addiction looks like. All the right signs were, there but maybe sometimes as a parent you want to bury your head and not think this could be my child,” said Weinstein.

Meredith's addiction began after a sledding accident in 2010. She was prescribed pain medicine, but soon began to abuse the drugs. She was in and out of rehab over the years, eventually getting sober in early 2017.

“She told me ‘mama, I can’t tell u that I never will use again. I don't intend to use again, but I don't want to go back to that life. I want to be clean. I want to live like this,’” said Weinstein.

When her daughter passed away, Susan did the only thing she could. She shared Meredith's story in a painfully honest obituary.

“When she overdosed I really felt that some good, whatever little tiny piece of good could come out of losing Meredith, that if it would help one other person or make one other person aware of how prevalent this is and how common and how it happens to good people," said Weinstein. "I thought it was important to do.”

The obituary was shared across social media, with people reaching out to Susan to share their own stories.

“I’ve gotten a lot of response from people I do know as well as people who are total strangers,” said Weinstein.

Her daughter's death, she said, is opening the door for an important conversation and helping to end the stigma of addiction.

“I think people need to understand that this happens to so many good people,” she said.

Friday, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. An event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol, to honor those who lost their lives and educate the public on the epidemic.

